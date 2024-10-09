World Share

Voting under way in presidential and parliamentary elections in Mozambique

Voting is underway in Mozambique for parliamentary and presidential elections. Filipe Nyusi is stepping down after being in power since 2015. His Frelimo party has dominated Mozambican politics since 1975 but there is a growing unease from voters who are fed up with corruption, poverty, unemployment and more recently hunger. Grace Kuria Kanja looks at the candidates most likely to get the top job.