TRT World's special coverage from Washington DC

TRT World hosted special coverage of the conflict in the Middle East. October 7th marks one year since the Hamas attacks and Israel’s response: an air and ground campaign, bombing the length and breadth of the Gaza Strip. This has forced 90 percent of the 2.3 million Palestinians there into a cycle of fear and displacement—in some cases, entire families have been uprooted not once, not twice, but several times. This has been facilitated by Israel’s alliance with Washington, which continues to provide critical support for Tel Aviv's onslaught. Despite accusations of genocide against Israel, the support remains steadfast. Washington insists it is also calling for a ceasefire. But critics argue this demand rings hollow, given Washington’s continued backing for Israel's campaign, in which more than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed, the majority said to be women and children. TRT World’s Jaffar Hasnain reported live from Washington, focusing on the U.S. perspective of Israel's relentless war on Gaza.