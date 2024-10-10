POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian student accuses Columbia uni of genocide complicity
01:34
World
Palestinian student accuses Columbia uni of genocide complicity
“For me, the fight here on Columbia University is not much far from home” Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian studying philosophy at Columbia University in NYC, tells TRT World that his school is complicit in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, the apartheid imposed by Tel Aviv in the occupied West Bank and the bloodshed committed in Lebanon. He tells TRT World that Columbia leaders keep strong financial ties with Israel and that pro-Palestine groups on campus have constantly experienced systemic discrimination in the past 12 months.
October 10, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?