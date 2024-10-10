World Share

Palestinian student accuses Columbia uni of genocide complicity

“For me, the fight here on Columbia University is not much far from home” Mohsen Mahdawi, a Palestinian studying philosophy at Columbia University in NYC, tells TRT World that his school is complicit in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, the apartheid imposed by Tel Aviv in the occupied West Bank and the bloodshed committed in Lebanon. He tells TRT World that Columbia leaders keep strong financial ties with Israel and that pro-Palestine groups on campus have constantly experienced systemic discrimination in the past 12 months.