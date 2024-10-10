POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Over a million displaced as UN warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon
Over a million displaced as UN warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon
Israel continues to bomb Beirut overnight and claims to have hit Hezbollah weapons and storage facilities. Meanwhile, the UN is warning of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, with more than a million people displaced so far. Criminal Justice Analyst and former adviser to the Lebanese Minister of Interior, Omar Nashabe, joins us live from Beirut to discuss the Israel's war on Lebanon
October 10, 2024
