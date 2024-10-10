World Share

Gaza's education at stake | TRT World Promo

Gaza's children are paying the highest price in the ongoing Israeli massacre in Gaza. Thousands have been killed, and many are starving. Education in Gaza is on the verge of collapse. This year, 45,000 first graders, around six to seven years old, were unable to start the new school year, deprived of their basic right to learn. Displaced from their homes, these children are not only fighting for survival but also their education.