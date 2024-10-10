October 10, 2024
01:42
01:42
More Videos
Max Blumenthal on Western media’s role in Israel’s distorted narrative
“We never saw adequate coverage dedicated to the suffering of people in Gaza or even the killing of journalists”Max Blumenthal critiques Western media for perpetuating Israel's narrative based on lies, that distort the realities faced by Palestinians. He tells TRT World that this coverage allowed Israel to continue and justify its atrocities in Gaza and now in Lebanon as well.
More Videos