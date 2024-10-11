World Share

Israel targets UNIFIL HQ in Lebanon, wounding two staff

Thursday's bombing in Beirut came hours after an Israeli attack on a UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. UNIFIL says two Indonesian peacekeepers were injured when a tank deliberately fired at a watchtower, adding it's positions in Na-qoura has been "repeatedly hit" over the past 24 hours. There's been widespread condemnation of the attack which the UN has described as a "grave violation of international law". It's Interim Forces in Lebanon have long maintained a presence in the country. Malik Fuda reports.