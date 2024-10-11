POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UNIFIL accuses Israel of deliberate attack on its South Lebanon HQ
02:46
World
UNIFIL accuses Israel of deliberate attack on its South Lebanon HQ
The UN Security Council met to discuss the recent escalation and the Israeli attack on UNIFIL troops. France and the United States called for the Lebanese army to be strengthened in an effort to maintain peace along the border, and the Lebanese Ambassador to the UN condemned Israel's actions. For more on this story, joining us live from Singapore is James Dorsey. He is a Senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
October 11, 2024
