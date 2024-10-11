POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel continues targeting Lebanon with air strikes
Israel continues targeting Lebanon with air strikes
Israel's latest strikes in Lebanon have hit both UN peacekeepers and members of Lebanon's Army, adding fuel to a conflict which many already consider to be out of control. Two UN peacekeepers were injured in a blast at its headquarters the second day in a row it's been caught up in Israeli attacks. That's as two Lebanese army soldiers were killed in a separate strike. Amongst all that, bombs continue to rain on the capital of Beirut, and the people living there. Priyanka Navani has the story.
October 11, 2024
