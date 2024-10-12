World Share

Humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza worsens

In Gaza, the UN World Food Programme says the north of the enclave is experiencing fast-rising levels of food insecurity. In the past few hours, Palestinians in the north have received new evacuation orders, telling them to move south because the north, Israel says, has become a dangerous combat zone. And with no food aid since the start of the month, starvation looms, as TRT World's Nizar Sadawi reports.