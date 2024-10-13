POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Poland to halt right to asylum amid tensions with Belarus
05:28
World

The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, wants to temporarily suspend the right to asylum after accusing neighboring Belarus of channeling migrants into Poland. Since 2021, Warsaw has accused Belarus and its ally Russia of trying to create a crisis in Poland by sending migrants into the country. Klaus Jurgens, a political analyst and journalist, joins TRT World to comment on the implications of these developments.
October 13, 2024
