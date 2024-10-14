POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China launches military drills around Taiwan
China launches military drills around Taiwan
Taiwan says its outlying islands are on high alert as China holds large-scale military exercises around Taiwan - in what it calls a stern warning to those seeking the island's independence. Beijing says the drills are a response to Taiwanese President William Lai's refusal to concede the island is part of the Communist mainland. Last week, Lai gave a speech in which he vowed to resist annexation by Beijing. With Chinese ships and aircraft coming very close to the island, Taipei says it's preparing for war without asking for war. Graham Ong-Webb joins us from Singapore. He is an Adjunct Fellow at Nanyang Technological University and talks about these drills.
October 14, 2024
