POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India withdraws Canada envoy named in murder probe
04:24
World
India withdraws Canada envoy named in murder probe
Relations between India and Canada are now at an extremely low point, says Vina Nadjibulla, Vice-President of Research & Strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. India fully refuses all the allegations and refuses to cooperate. Canada continues to call on India to engage diplomatically and cooperate with Canadian law enforcement to get to the bottom of the assassination and other violent crimes that Canadian officials say India has been involved in.
October 15, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?