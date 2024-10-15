World Share

India withdraws Canada envoy named in murder probe

Relations between India and Canada are now at an extremely low point, says Vina Nadjibulla, Vice-President of Research & Strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. India fully refuses all the allegations and refuses to cooperate. Canada continues to call on India to engage diplomatically and cooperate with Canadian law enforcement to get to the bottom of the assassination and other violent crimes that Canadian officials say India has been involved in.