Israel launches fresh strikes on the city of Baalbek

Four killed, including a child, in Israeli airstrike on home in southern Lebanese town of Jarjouaa. Overnight Israeli strikes have hit Baalbek and parts of the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon. Israel claims it's been targeting Hezbollah warehouses. Israel is also expanding its attacks into the north of the country. David Wood is the International Crisis Group's senior analyst on Lebanon. He says rhetoric coming out of Israel indicates that Lebanon can become the new Gaza.