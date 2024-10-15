World Share

Only a third of EU's surface water is in good health

The European Environment agency says only a third of the EU's surface water is in good health. It's highlighted farms that draw too much water and pump in too many pollutants. Coal-fired power plants have also had a negative impact. About 25 years ago, the EU introduced rules for water management, forcing member states to improve the quality of their water bodies, but the agency says that's rarely happened. We discuss this with Clementeen Baldon, a lawyer specialising in European environmental law. She joins us from Madrid and talks about Europe's water security, the laws to preserve water quality, what needs to change, and what are the solutions.