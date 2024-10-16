POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Albania recieves first wave of migrants in new EU scheme
02:48
World
Albania recieves first wave of migrants in new EU scheme
European leaders could be heading for a migration showdown when they meet in Brussels this week, as months-long tensions threaten to escalate. With many countries pushing for tougher rules, the issue divides governments across the continent. It comes as the first group of migrants sent by Italy is set to arrive for off-shore processing in Albania - the first EU country to roll out such a program. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the story.
October 16, 2024
