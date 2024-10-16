POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Family recalls tragic incident of young man burned alive during Israeli strike
03:43
World
Family recalls tragic incident of young man burned alive during Israeli strike
“I could see my brother burning, my mother was being burned, my siblings were calling out, they couldn’t come out”Accounts from the brother and uncle of Shaaban al Dalou, the young man who was burned alive, detail his last moments, which have emerged following the viral video of an Israeli attack on tents sheltering displaced civilians on October 14 inside Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
October 16, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?