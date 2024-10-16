World Share

How the UAE is Looking to Make the Desert Green Again

On this NexTech, we travel to the United Arab Emirates, one of the driest countries in the world, to explore how advanced technology is being used to address the growing climate crisis. From rain enhancement techniques like cloud seeding to groundbreaking innovations in soil management, the UAE is finding new ways to make the desert more green. Join us as we uncover the country's efforts to transform barren land into fertile ground, make cities more sustainable, and ensure the future of water in a region that receives less than 100mm of rain annually.