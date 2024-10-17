POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli air raids hit eastern part of Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley
02:06
World
Israeli air raids have hit Lebanon's coastal city of Tyre. The strikes follow a separate series of attacks on the Eastern part of Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley after the military ordered residents to leave parts of the region. In a tweet an army spokesperson warned that the area would again be targeted by Israeli forces. Elsewhere, Israeli attacks on the southern Lebanese border city of Nabatiyeh have reportedly killed at least 16 people, including the mayor. And along the border, UNIFIL peacekeepers have been targeted, for a third time this week. Malik Fuda reports.
October 17, 2024
