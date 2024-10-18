POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Under Israeli protection, ‘children’ settlers forcibly displace Palestinian American
Under Israeli protection, ‘children’ settlers forcibly displace Palestinian American
“Those settlers are not even adults, they are kids” Palestinian American peace activist Amira Musallam tells TRT World that “children” settlers - with the help of Israeli policemen and soldiers - have recently stolen her family house in the occupied West Bank. Musallam - who traveled to the US to try to testify in Congress and at the UN -shared footage of the violent eviction she had to endure with TRT World. “Since October 7, those settlers were given all the rights to be able to confiscate land, to arrest people,” Musallam says.
October 18, 2024
