Remembering the tragedies of Gaza in year-long Israeli war
One year into Israel's genocidal assault on Palestine’s Gaza, nearly 42,200 Palestinians – mostly women and children – have been killed, with tens of thousands more injured, based on conservative estimates. Israel's relentless bombardment of the besieged territory has decimated entire families, leaving countless orphans and parents struggling to cope with the horror of losing their loved ones. We remember some of the tragic stories forever etched in the memories of those who’ve been following the horrors.
October 18, 2024
