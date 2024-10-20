World Share

Death toll mounts in Beit Lahia after Jabalia air strikes

At least three Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Jabalia. Medical teams fear reaching the site due to direct attacks targeting them. In Beit Lahia, concerns are mounting for civilians trapped under rubble after another Israeli strike. Palestinian health authorities report at least 87 people have been killed, with many more injured. The Israeli siege on Gaza has now entered its 16th day. Malik Fuda reports.