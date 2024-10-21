World Share

Concerns over integrity of presidential election continue to rise

Worries regarding election integrity in the US are increasing ahead of next month’s presidential election. Donald Trump has continued to make unfounded accusations of voter fraud – essentially saying that if he doesn’t win come November, the vote wasn’t fair and accurate. But there are also other concerns over the integrity of American elections linked to the vast amounts of money needed to be a contender. Randolph Nogel reports from the US state of Colorado.