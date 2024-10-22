In the Name of Justice | Documentary

World Share

'In the Name of Justice' is a special documentary that tells the story of South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking justice in the hope of alleviating the shared suffering of the two peoples since 1948. At least 10 countries including Türkiye joined the legal action against Israel. The documentary provides a comprehensible view by bringing experts and practitioners from all around the world.