Israeli violence devastates Palestinians' olive harvest
02:54
World
Israeli violence devastates Palestinians' olive harvest
The olive harvest plays a major part in Palestinian livelihoods. It accounts for about a quarter of agricultural income in the occupied West Bank, and contributes nearly 200 million dollars a year to the local economy. But this year, it has been ravaged by illegal Israeli settler violence and the ongoing war on Gaza. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim has filed this report from the occupied West Bank.
October 24, 2024
