Just 2 Degrees: Can This Ancient City Go Green?
26:00
World
Just 2 Degrees: Can This Ancient City Go Green?
J2D goes to Gaziantep - Turkiye's cuisine capital - and a city taking on the daunting task of going green. The process is already underway, with projects including sustainable farming, solar energy expansion, and improved waste management. And of course, we eat lots of baklava. Guest Appearance By: Fatma Şahin Banu Gökçek Tuğba Gecgin Mehmet Yatırım Şerif Yakut Bora Tanısır Ali Kara Behzat Bozkurt Osman Kahraman
October 24, 2024
