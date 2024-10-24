World Share

BRICS expands to include African nations, boosting opportunity

BRICS, an alliance of major developing countries that has a combined population of over 3.5 billion and controls nearly 30% of the global GDP, officially expanded this year to include three more African nations, offering the continent an unprecedented opportunity. Henok Tesfaye finds out what the impact has been for one of the newest members and brings us this report from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.