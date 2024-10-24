World Share

US students condemn arrests, reporter detainment

Pro-Palestine activists protest against the arrests of students and a reporter at the University of Minnesota. Earlier this week, the group of students had occupied Morrill Hall — renaming it after Medo Halimy, a Palestinian killed in Gaza — to demand that their university immediately cut ties to weapon firms arming Israel. TRT World spoke to one of the students, who was reporting on the protest for The Minnesota Daily and was violently arrested by police officers with a dozen other students.