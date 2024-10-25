World Share

Israeli settler attacks ruin Palestinian olive harvest

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has surged. Palestinians say iIlegal Israeli settlers have forced them out of up to 20 villages. Much of the agricultural land there has now been destroyed. Despite the International Court of Justice ruling settlement action illegal, outposts are on the rise. Now many Palestinian families live in fear of their homes, land and lives. Shadia Edwards Dashti has this from the village of Kobar outside Ramallah.