Moscow accused of tricking men from South Asia for war in Ukraine

Moscow is accused of tricking large numbers of young men from South Asia into fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine. Many poor men in countries like India, Nepal and Sri Lanka went to Russia thinking they were going to work as security guards. But they were then forced to take up arms and go to war. Some have been able to return home, but others have been less fortunate. Smita Sharma travelled to a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to speak to some of the affected families.