SAHA Expo highlights Türkiye’s cutting-edge defence products
Türkiye is fast emerging as a powerhouse of military aircraft and munitions with its armed drones and domestically developed jets gaining considerable attention worldwide. Its status as a serious defence industry player was on display at the SAHA Expo in Istanbul, where more than 1,400 companies had set up stalls. From Baykar’s cutting-edge unmanned jets to a simulated flight experience of Türkiye's first indigenously produced fighter jet, KAAN, the expo featured some of the most advanced defence goods.
October 26, 2024
