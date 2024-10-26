World Share

SAHA Expo highlights Türkiye’s cutting-edge defence products

Türkiye is fast emerging as a powerhouse of military aircraft and munitions with its armed drones and domestically developed jets gaining considerable attention worldwide. Its status as a serious defence industry player was on display at the SAHA Expo in Istanbul, where more than 1,400 companies had set up stalls. From Baykar’s cutting-edge unmanned jets to a simulated flight experience of Türkiye's first indigenously produced fighter jet, KAAN, the expo featured some of the most advanced defence goods.