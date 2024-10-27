POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces withdraw from Kamal Adwan Hospital
Israeli forces withdraw from Kamal Adwan Hospital
Israeli forces have withdrawn from a hospital complex in Northern Gaza, leaving behind severe devastation. The Kamal Adwan Hospital endured over 24 hours of bombardment, resulting in casualties, including children in intensive care. Medical staff were detained, and survivors urgently need aid as supplies dwindle. The ongoing conflict has displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, with the death toll exceeding 42,900 and over 100,000 injured. Craig Boswell has the story.
October 27, 2024
