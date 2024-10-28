POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How Arab American voters could sway the presidential election?
04:51
World
How Arab American voters could sway the presidential election?
Although Muslims represent just about 1% of the US population, they are seen as a key voting bloc because of their concentration in swing states, where elections are frequently decided by slim margins.In an interview to TRT World, Osama Siblani, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Arab American News in Dearborn, Michigan, explains the importance of the Arab and Muslim votes in the US presidential election and how the Gaza war may impact their decision to vote.&nbsp;
October 28, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?