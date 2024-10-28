POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Immigration a key topic for US voters
02:08
World
Immigration a key topic for US voters
In the battleground state of Arizona there is a section of the border with Mexico that became a hotspot for migrant crossings this year. Ranchers, cowboys and families there are desperate for a border security solution. It is the number one issue for millions in Arizona where opinions are split on which presidential candidate can help them solve the problem. Craig Boswell reports from along the Arizona-Mexico border.
October 28, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?