October 28, 2024
02:53
02:53
Protesters gather outside Georgian parliament after elections
People have been gathering in the Georgian capital Tblisi after the country’s president called for protests there in the wake of a controversial election. Western countries and Georgian opposition parties have claimed that Moscow may have interfered with a vote at the weekend which saw the pro-Russia Georgian Dream party claim victory. Russia has denied involvement in the ballot. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
