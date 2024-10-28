POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protesters gather outside Georgian parliament after elections
02:53
World
Protesters gather outside Georgian parliament after elections
People have been gathering in the Georgian capital Tblisi after the country’s president called for protests there in the wake of a controversial election. Western countries and Georgian opposition parties have claimed that Moscow may have interfered with a vote at the weekend which saw the pro-Russia Georgian Dream party claim victory. Russia has denied involvement in the ballot. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
October 28, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?