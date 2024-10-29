POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gaza blockade forces risky fuel alternatives
02:22
World
Gaza blockade forces risky fuel alternatives
Gaza’s health officials say more than 1,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s 26-day siege and offensive in northern regions. Essential services have been paralysed after Israeli forces blocked nearly all food and fuel, crippling civil defence teams and hospitals alike. In this fuel-starved crisis, Gaza's first responders are forced to use hazardous methods just to reach and save trapped civilians. Yusuf Sosar reports.
October 29, 2024
