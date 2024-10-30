World Share

N Korea strenghtens military ties with Russia amid war in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin says Russia will hold a new nuclear training exercise to ensure its arsenal is ready for use. The announcement comes as its war with Ukraine appears to be entering a new phase, with North Korean troops reported to have arrived in Russia where they will fight alongside the Kremlin’s forces, drawing alarm from both NATO and South Korea. Ukrainian civilians meanwhile continue to confront more nightly carnage throughout the country from Russian air strikes, as TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.