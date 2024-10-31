POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Next US President holds key to stability in the Balkans
03:26
World
Next US President holds key to stability in the Balkans
As the US elections approach, the Balkans remain a focal point of American foreign policy, particularly Kosovo and Serbia. With a long-standing pro-American sentiment, Kosovo looks to maintain strong ties with the next US president, regardless of party lines. Amid ongoing tensions with Serbia and the quest for stability, both nations are keenly watching the electoral landscape. Haris Ademi has more.
October 31, 2024
