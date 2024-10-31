World Share

Over a hundred people have died in flash floods in eastern Spain

Rescue workers in Spain are continuing to search for victims after the deadliest floods for half a century. At least 140 people have been killed, and officials say it's unclear how many are still unaccounted for. Hundreds of soldiers have now joined emergency efforts. The government has announced three days of national mourning, but elsewhere in the country further rainfall and fast-flowing torrents continue to cause chaos. Kristina Simich reports.