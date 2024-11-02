POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa and US trade relations strained by politics
South Africa is the largest trading partner of the US in Africa, with over 25 billion dollars in trade volume, according to 2022 data. Tensions have risen after Pretoria took Israel to the International Court of Justice, influenced by its ties to China, Russia and the BRICS partnership. While the economic relationship has growth potential, the upcoming US election may significantly affect its future. Crystal Orderson reports
November 2, 2024
