Israel notifies UN it is cancelling agreement regulating UNRWA
World
Israel has notified the United Nations it is officially cancelling the agreement that allows the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees to carry out its work in Israel, the occupied West Bank and Gaza. The legislation to ban UNRWA was approved by Israeli parliament last month. Shaina Low, communication adviser at the Norwegian Refugee Council, speaks on how this will impact Palestinians across the occupied territories
November 4, 2024
