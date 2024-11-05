POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rescue operations continue in Valencia as fresh flooding hits Barcelona
02:25
World
Rescue operations continue in Valencia as fresh flooding hits Barcelona
Spanish rescuers are focusing their search for missing people inside underground garages and a multi-storey car park following last week’s devastating floods in Valencia. At least 217 people died after heavy rain in eastern Spain caused a flash flood that swept away almost everything in its path. Meanwhile, Barcelona was hit by flooding on Monday morning, after the north-eastern Catalonia region was issued with a red alert for torrential rain. James Lewer has more.
November 5, 2024
