TRT World hosts US election panel at Washington DC
TRT World hosts Town Hall in Washington DC, featuring experts Marcus Mason, Todd Belt, Kurt Volker and Thomas Warrick. Our panel dives deep into the global stakes of the 2024 US presidential race. With nearly half the world’s population voting in local, regional or national elections this year, the US election stands out as a pivotal event with far-reaching implications. From conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East to economic rivalry with China, the next US president could significantly shape global dynamics. Join us as insiders share perspectives on campaign strategies, diplomacy, and the US' role in global stability.
November 4, 2024
