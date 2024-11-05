World Share

US sees unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim hate crimes

"These actors are being inspired by the hate of their leaders" Students shot, a boy stabbed and hijabi women assaulted. In the past few months, hate crimes against Muslims and Arabs have reached unprecedented levels in the US. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) tells TRT World that these attacks are being inspired across the country by "elected leaders speaking badly of Muslims, badly of Palestinians".