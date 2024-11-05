POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US sees unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim hate crimes
01:19
World
US sees unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim hate crimes
"These actors are being inspired by the hate of their leaders" Students shot, a boy stabbed and hijabi women assaulted. In the past few months, hate crimes against Muslims and Arabs have reached unprecedented levels in the US. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) tells TRT World that these attacks are being inspired across the country by "elected leaders speaking badly of Muslims, badly of Palestinians".
November 5, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?