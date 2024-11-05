World Share

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since Monday morning

Since Monday, Israeli air strikes have killed at least 70 Palestinians in Gaza. Another 20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia in the north. Palestinian Health Ministry says Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital has again been targeted. Several patients and staff were wounded in the attack. Officials say medical staff have not been able to move between the facility's departments to tend to the wounded. Malik Fuda has the details.