Border security and economy dominate Arizona’s vote
Border security and economy dominate Arizona’s vote
Phoenix, Arizona stands at the centre of the 2024 US presidential election, where issues like border security, the economy, and reproductive rights weigh heavily on voters’ minds. As Harris and Trump present contrasting visions—Harris advocating for expanded housing and a ban on price gouging, Trump focusing on tax cuts and border deterrence—Arizona’s residents, including key independent voters, hold the power to influence the national outcome. Join TRT World's Craig Boswell as he explores the challenges and stakes in this pivotal battleground state.
November 5, 2024
