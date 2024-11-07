POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bethlehem tourism set to suffer as Christmas festivities canceled
World
Bethlehem tourism set to suffer as Christmas festivities canceled
Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank is known to Christians as the birthplace of Jesus Christ. This time of year is usually bustling with thousands of pilgrims and tourists marking Christmas season. But 2024 is an exception. Amid Israel's wars, a continuing assault on Gaza and violent raids in the occupied West Bank, churches have announced the cancellation of all festivities in an expression of unity with those suffering. But with the economy reliant on tourism local Palestinians are left with little hope - or money. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from Bethlehem.
November 7, 2024
