Lebanese entrepreneurs rebuild hope amid war
Over 3,000 people have been killed in Israel’s war on Lebanon, and thousands of homes and businesses destroyed. Rebuilding will take years, but some have already started. Ali Mallah, a popular bakery owner, was forced to close several branches but opened a new one, showing resilience and hope. Watch how Lebanese entrepreneurs are rebuilding and staying united during these tough times. Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut.
November 7, 2024
