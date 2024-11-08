World Share

One in every five children in Gaza suffers from malnutrition

Northern Gaza's humanitarian disaster is growing by the day. It’s been under siege for more than a month by Tel Aviv's army. It's pushing all civilians into the south. Meanwhile, the latest UN report on Gaza says around 70 percent of the people killed since the start of the war in Gaza have been women and children, as Israeli forces target civilian areas to force people to flee. The UN also says Israel's disregard for the rules of war has multiplied human suffering in Gaza to unprecedented levels. Yusuf Sosar reports.