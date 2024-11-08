November 8, 2024
02:54
02:54
More Videos
Türkiye and Greece discuss diplomacy on maritime borders and Cyprus
The Turkish and Greek foreign ministers have met in Athens as part of their latest diplomatic efforts to improve bilateral relations. The two countries have faced a series of long-standing disputes, most notably over maritime borders in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas, alongside the decades-old Cyprus issue. Our diplomatic correspondent, Andrew Hopkins, reports from the Greek capital.
More Videos